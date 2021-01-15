Merrill Lynch Believes NextEra Energy (NEE) Won’t Stop Here

Merrill Lynch analyst Julien Dumoulin Smith reiterated a Buy rating on NextEra Energy (NEE) yesterday and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.53, close to its 52-week high of $83.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 60.8% success rate. Smith covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle West Capital, Ormat Technologies, and Atlantica Yield.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NextEra Energy with a $84.67 average price target, which is a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Based on NextEra Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.79 billion and net profit of $1.23 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.57 billion and had a net profit of $879 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NEE in relation to earlier this year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar. It provides full energy and capacity requirements services; engages in power and gas marketing and trading activities; participates in natural gas production and pipeline infrastructure development; and owns a retail electricity provider. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.