Merrill Lynch Believes Microsoft (MSFT) Won’t Stop Here

Merrill Lynch analyst Bradley Sills reiterated a Buy rating on Microsoft (MSFT) today and set a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $258.54, close to its 52-week high of $263.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Sills is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 65.2% success rate. Sills covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microsoft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $297.96, which is a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, KGI Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Microsoft’s market cap is currently $1945.9B and has a P/E ratio of 35.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MSFT in relation to earlier this year.

Microsoft Corp. is a technology company offering an array of software, services, and solutions as well as devices like personal computers, tablets and gaming consoles. It operates through the following business segments:

• Productivity and Business Processes: generates revenue from Office Commercial and Office Consumer offerings, LinkedIn and Dynamics business solutions.

• Intelligent Cloud: includes public, private and hybrid server products and cloud services.

• More Personal Computing: includes Windows licensing, Windows Commercial products and cloud services, Surface devices and PC accessories, gaming business and search advertising revenue.

The company was founded by Paul Gardner Allen and William Henry Gates III in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

