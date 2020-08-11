Merrill Lynch Believes Mercadolibre (MELI) Still Has Room to Grow

Howard Kim- August 11, 2020, 2:10 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Robert Ford from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Mercadolibre (MELI), with a price target of $1550.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1124.31, close to its 52-week high of $1248.22.

Ford has an average return of 41.7% when recommending Mercadolibre.

According to TipRanks.com, Ford is ranked #1408 out of 6880 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mercadolibre with a $1128.80 average price target, representing a -10.9% downside. In a report issued on July 30, Credit Suisse also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $1255.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mercadolibre’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $652 million and GAAP net loss of $21.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $474 million and had a net profit of $11.86 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts