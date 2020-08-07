Merrill Lynch Believes Mercadolibre (MELI) Still Has Room to Grow

Merrill Lynch analyst Robert Ford reiterated a Buy rating on Mercadolibre (MELI) yesterday and set a price target of $1550.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1224.00, close to its 52-week high of $1248.22.

Ford has an average return of 49.1% when recommending Mercadolibre.

According to TipRanks.com, Ford is ranked #1308 out of 6876 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mercadolibre with a $1129.22 average price target, a -7.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Credit Suisse also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $1255.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1248.22 and a one-year low of $422.22. Currently, Mercadolibre has an average volume of 501.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.