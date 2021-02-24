Merrill Lynch Believes Lowe’s (LOW) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Elizabeth Lane Suzuki from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Lowe’s (LOW), with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $162.31, close to its 52-week high of $180.67.

Suzuki has an average return of 25.7% when recommending Lowe’s.

According to TipRanks.com, Suzuki is ranked #2487 out of 7329 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lowe’s with a $197.58 average price target, a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $180.67 and a one-year low of $60.00. Currently, Lowe’s has an average volume of 4.07M.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mooresville, NC.

