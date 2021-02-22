Merrill Lynch Believes Garmin (GRMN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Ronald Epstein from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Garmin (GRMN), with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $128.04, close to its 52-week high of $133.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Epstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 50.8% success rate. Epstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Transdigm Group, and Hexcel.

Garmin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $133.43 and a one-year low of $61.04. Currently, Garmin has an average volume of 720.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment involves in products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Mete, Safety & Awareness and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto segment offers products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as government/defense customers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Read More on GRMN: