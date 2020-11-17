Merrill Lynch Believes Ferrari (RACE) Won’t Stop Here

Brian Anderson- November 17, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT

Merrill Lynch analyst John Murphy maintained a Buy rating on Ferrari (RACE) today and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $210.39, close to its 52-week high of $213.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 61.4% success rate. Murphy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Penske Automotive Group, and Group 1 Automotive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ferrari is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $229.08, which is an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR170.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $213.48 and a one-year low of $127.73. Currently, Ferrari has an average volume of 233K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ferrari NV is a holding company. It manufactures luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One. The company was founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari in 1939 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts