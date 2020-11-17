Merrill Lynch Believes Ferrari (RACE) Won’t Stop Here

Merrill Lynch analyst John Murphy maintained a Buy rating on Ferrari (RACE) today and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $210.39, close to its 52-week high of $213.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 61.4% success rate. Murphy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Penske Automotive Group, and Group 1 Automotive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ferrari is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $229.08, which is an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR170.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $213.48 and a one-year low of $127.73. Currently, Ferrari has an average volume of 233K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ferrari NV is a holding company. It manufactures luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One. The company was founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari in 1939 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.