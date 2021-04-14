Merrill Lynch Believes ASML Holding (ASML) Won’t Stop Here

ASML Holding (ASML) received a Buy rating and an $806.00 price target from Merrill Lynch analyst Didier Scemama yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $638.59, close to its 52-week high of $653.00.

Scemama has an average return of 33.0% when recommending ASML Holding.

According to TipRanks.com, Scemama is ranked #2832 out of 7451 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ASML Holding with a $640.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $653.00 and a one-year low of $272.01. Currently, ASML Holding has an average volume of 980.2K.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands.