Merrill Lynch Believes ASML Holding (ASML) Won’t Stop Here

Merrill Lynch analyst Didier Scemama maintained a Buy rating on ASML Holding (ASML) today and set a price target of $806.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $616.94, close to its 52-week high of $653.00.

Scemama has an average return of 16.6% when recommending ASML Holding.

According to TipRanks.com, Scemama is ranked #2978 out of 7459 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ASML Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $732.00, representing a 18.7% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $750.00 price target.

ASML Holding’s market cap is currently $257B and has a P/E ratio of 61.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 26.06.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands.