MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (MRPRF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Mariano Miguel maintained a Buy rating on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (MRPRF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR11.10. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.08.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA with a $12.57 average price target.

Based on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $120 million and net profit of $247 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $219 million and had a net profit of $350 million.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, High Street Retail Assets, Shopping Centers, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.