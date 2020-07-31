MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (MRPRF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Mariano Miguel maintained a Buy rating on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (MRPRF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR11.10. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.05.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.60.

Based on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $130 million and net profit of $38.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $132 million and had a net profit of $60.1 million.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, High Street Retail Assets, Shopping Centers, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.