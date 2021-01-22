MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (MRPRF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza maintained a Buy rating on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (MRPRF) on January 20 and set a price target of EUR9.10. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 50.7% success rate. Egusquiza covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Mediaset España, and Vivendi.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.52, a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR9.00 price target.

Based on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $157 million and net profit of $40.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $140 million and had a net profit of $54.22 million.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, High Street Retail Assets, Shopping Centers, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.