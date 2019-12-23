Meritor (MTOR) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on December 20, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Meritor (MTOR), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Meritor is a Hold with an average price target of $24.50, a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 20, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.90 and a one-year low of $15.89. Currently, Meritor has an average volume of 994.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTOR in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Timothy Heffron, the SVP, HR & CIO of MTOR sold 63,236 shares for a total of $1,535,111.

Meritor, Inc. engages in the design, production, and trade of integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer, and Aftermarket and Industrial.