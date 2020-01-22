Meritor (MTOR) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Brian Johnson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Meritor (MTOR), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -3.3% and a 47.3% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Meritor has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.50.

Meritor’s market cap is currently $1.93B and has a P/E ratio of 7.28. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.21.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTOR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Timothy Heffron, the SVP, HR & CIO of MTOR sold 63,236 shares for a total of $1,535,111.

Meritor, Inc. engages in the design, production, and trade of integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer, and Aftermarket and Industrial.