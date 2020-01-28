Meritage (MTH) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage (MTH) to Buy, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Kim covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Toll Brothers, and PulteGroup.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Meritage with a $68.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $76.83 and a one-year low of $37.83. Currently, Meritage has an average volume of 459K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses.