Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Buy rating on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 69.3% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Merit Medical Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.80, implying a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $61.94 and a one-year low of $19.50. Currently, Merit Medical Systems has an average volume of 590.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and market of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates advanced non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.