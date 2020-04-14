Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 53.0% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Merit Medical Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Merit Medical Systems’ market cap is currently $1.85B and has a P/E ratio of 345.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.60.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and market of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates advanced non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.