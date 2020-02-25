Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Raymond James and Oppenheimer gave Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Jason Mills maintained a Buy rating on Merit Medical Systems yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 68.7% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Edwards Lifesciences, Irhythm Technologies, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Merit Medical Systems with a $37.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $63.64 and a one-year low of $19.50. Currently, Merit Medical Systems has an average volume of 744.4K.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and market of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.