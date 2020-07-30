Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.89, close to its 52-week high of $47.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 70.3% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Edwards Lifesciences, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Johnson & Johnson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Merit Medical Systems with a $53.67 average price target, which is a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Merit Medical Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $244 million and GAAP net loss of $3.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $238 million and had a net profit of $6.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and market of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates advanced non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.