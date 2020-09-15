Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) received a Buy rating and a $54.00 price target from Barrington analyst Michael Petusky today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 48.6% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, US Physical Therapy, and Anika Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Merit Medical Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.50, a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Merit Medical Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $218 million and GAAP net loss of $19.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $256 million and had a net profit of $6.86 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MMSI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and market of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates advanced non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.