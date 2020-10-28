Meridian Interstate Bancorp (EBSB) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Meridian Interstate Bancorp (EBSB). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Dime Community Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

The the analyst consensus on Meridian Interstate Bancorp is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Meridian Interstate Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $51.83 million and net profit of $17.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.42 million and had a net profit of $15.17 million.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Peabody, MA.