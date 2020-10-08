Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 38.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Meridian Bioscience has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00.

Based on Meridian Bioscience’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $84.8 million and net profit of $27.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.44 million and had a net profit of $5.08 million.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of diagnostic test kits, antigens, reagents, and related products. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Life Science. The Diagnostics segment consists testing platforms and technologies such as Isothermal DNA Amplification, Rapid Immunoassay, Enzyme-linked Immunoassay, and Anodic Stripping Voltammetry. The Life Science segment distributes bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, competent cells, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and other diagnostic manufacturing companies. The company was founded by William J. Motto in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.