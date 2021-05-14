Mereo Biopharma Group Plc (MREO) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Mereo Biopharma Group Plc (MREO), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 42.9% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.33.

The company has a one-year high of $4.71 and a one-year low of $1.18. Currently, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc has an average volume of 2.46M.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for patients with rare and specialty diseases. It focuses on the treatment of patients with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, Hypogonadotropic Hypogonadism in obese men, and Acute Exacerbations of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. The company was founded by Denise Vera Pollard-Knight, Charles Sermon, Alastair MacKinnon, and John Richard in March 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.