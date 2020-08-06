Mercury Systems (MRCY) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Michael Eisen from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Mercury Systems (MRCY), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Eisen is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.2% and a 28.8% success rate. Eisen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Huntington Ingalls.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mercury Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.50.

Based on Mercury Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $208 million and net profit of $23.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $177 million and had a net profit of $12.8 million.

Mercury Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of secure sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems. It offer products under the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements typically performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly. The Modules and Sub-Assemblies category includes combinations of multiple functional technology elements and components that work together to perform multiple functions, but are typically resident on or within a single board or housing. The Integrated Subsystems category covers multiple modules and sub-assemblies combined with a backplane or similar functional element and software to enable a solution. The company was founded on July 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.