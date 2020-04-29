Mercury Systems (MRCY) Gets a Buy Rating from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained a Buy rating on Mercury Systems (MRCY) today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Seifman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 64.3% success rate. Seifman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Huntington Ingalls, Spirit AeroSystems, and General Dynamics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mercury Systems with a $96.00 average price target, implying a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

Mercury Systems’ market cap is currently $4.73B and has a P/E ratio of 72.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.88.

Mercury Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of secure sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems. It offer products under the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements typically performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly. The Modules and Sub-Assemblies category includes combinations of multiple functional technology elements and components that work together to perform multiple functions, but are typically resident on or within a single board or housing. The Integrated Subsystems category covers multiple modules and sub-assemblies combined with a backplane or similar functional element and software to enable a solution. The company was founded on July 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.