Mercury General (MCY) Receives a Sell from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Sell rating on Mercury General (MCY) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 65.0% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Mercury General.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mercury General’s market cap is currently $2.27B and has a P/E ratio of 12.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property. The company was founded by George Joseph in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.