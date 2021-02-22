Mercury General (MCY) Gets a Sell Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Sell rating on Mercury General (MCY) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.55, close to its 52-week high of $57.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 68.8% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Mercury General has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $57.72 and a one-year low of $33.45. Currently, Mercury General has an average volume of 246.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property. The company was founded by George Joseph in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.