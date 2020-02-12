Merck & Company (MRK) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company (MRK), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 37.4% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

Merck & Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.57, representing a 17.1% upside. In a report issued on February 6, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Based on Merck & Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.87 billion and net profit of $2.36 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.98 billion and had a net profit of $1.83 billion.

