Merck & Company (MRK) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Lorenzo Biasio from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company (MRK), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.64.

Biasio has an average return of 0.7% when recommending Merck & Company.

According to TipRanks.com, Biasio is ranked #708 out of 6873 analysts.

Merck & Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.50, representing a 13.9% upside. In a report issued on July 31, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Merck & Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.87 billion and net profit of $3 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.76 billion and had a net profit of $2.67 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Wendell Weeks, a Director at MRK sold 5,000 shares for a total of $380,100.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Merck & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets animal health products, such as pharmaceutical and vaccine products, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in livestock and companion animal species. The Healthcare Services segment offers services and solutions that focus on engagement, health analytics, and clinical services to improve the value of care delivered to patients. The Alliances segment includes results from the company’s relationship with AstraZeneca LP related to sales of Nexium and Prilosec. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, NJ.

Read More on MRK: