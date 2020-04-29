Merck & Company (MRK) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Carter Gould maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company (MRK) yesterday and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $81.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Gould is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 43.5% success rate. Gould covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Therapeutics, Molecular Templates, and Acceleron Pharma.

Merck & Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.50, which is a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Merck & Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.87 billion and net profit of $2.36 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11 billion and had a net profit of $1.83 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Merck & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets animal health products, such as pharmaceutical and vaccine products, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in livestock and companion animal species. The Healthcare Services segment offers services and solutions that focus on engagement, health analytics, and clinical services to improve the value of care delivered to patients. The Alliances segment includes results from the company’s relationship with AstraZeneca LP related to sales of Nexium and Prilosec. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, NJ.