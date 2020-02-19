Merck & Company (MRK) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald gave Merck & Company (NYSE: MRK) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 36.2% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

Merck & Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.57, implying a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Merck & Company’s market cap is currently $209.9B and has a P/E ratio of 21.64. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.84.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.