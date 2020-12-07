Merck & Company (MRK) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released yesterday, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company (MRK), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $81.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 44.2% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Merck & Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $96.11.

Based on Merck & Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.55 billion and net profit of $2.94 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.4 billion and had a net profit of $1.9 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in October 2020, Robert M. Davis, the EVP, Global Svcs & CFO of MRK sold 251,273 shares for a total of $20,358,138.

Merck & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets animal health products, such as pharmaceutical and vaccine products, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in livestock and companion animal species. The Healthcare Services segment offers services and solutions that focus on engagement, health analytics, and clinical services to improve the value of care delivered to patients. The Alliances segment includes results from the company’s relationship with AstraZeneca LP related to sales of Nexium and Prilosec. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, NJ.

