Merck & Company (MRK) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company (MRK) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.0% and a 31.9% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Merck & Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $99.38.

Merck & Company’s market cap is currently $177.3B and has a P/E ratio of 18.35. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.85.

