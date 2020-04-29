Merck & Company (MRK) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report released today, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company (MRK), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $81.18.

Graybosch has an average return of 0.2% when recommending Merck & Company.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is ranked #1606 out of 6525 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Merck & Company with a $93.88 average price target, which is a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Merck & Company’s market cap is currently $205B and has a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -27.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets animal health products, such as pharmaceutical and vaccine products, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in livestock and companion animal species. The Healthcare Services segment offers services and solutions that focus on engagement, health analytics, and clinical services to improve the value of care delivered to patients. The Alliances segment includes results from the company’s relationship with AstraZeneca LP related to sales of Nexium and Prilosec. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, NJ.