Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Receives a Buy from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Scott Siefers from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Siefers is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 44.6% success rate. Siefers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Old National Bancorp Capital, Farmers National Banc Oh, and First Financial Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible loans for non-depository financial institutions from the date of origination or purchase until the date of sale to an investor. The Banking segment refers to financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage and other consumer loan products; letters of credit and various types of deposit products, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts. The company was founded by Michael Petrie and Randall D. Rogers in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.