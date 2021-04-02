Mercer International (MERC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Mercer International (MERC), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 70.6% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

Mercer International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.80, representing a 16.7% upside. In a report issued on March 17, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $18.00 price target.

Mercer International’s market cap is currently $947.8M and has a P/E ratio of -53.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.74.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MERC in relation to earlier this year.

Mercer International, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility. The company was founded on July 1, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

