Mercer International (MERC) Receives a Hold from CIBC

CIBC analyst Hamir Patel maintained a Hold rating on Mercer International (MERC) on February 14 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.40, close to its 52-week low of $9.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 44.7% success rate. Patel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Stella-Jones, and Cascades.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mercer International is a Hold with an average price target of $12.00, a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $12.00 price target.

Mercer International’s market cap is currently $682.6M and has a P/E ratio of 6.35. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.15.

Mercer International, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills.