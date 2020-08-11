Mercadolibre (MELI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Mercadolibre (MELI), with a price target of $1125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1124.31, close to its 52-week high of $1248.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 69.4% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Analog Devices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mercadolibre with a $1128.80 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1248.22 and a one-year low of $422.22. Currently, Mercadolibre has an average volume of 471.4K.

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.