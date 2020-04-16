Mercadolibre (MELI) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Deepak Mathivanan from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Mercadolibre (MELI), with a price target of $620.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $588.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 56.1% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, GrubHub, and GoDaddy.

Mercadolibre has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $716.18, which is a 29.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $548.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $756.48 and a one-year low of $422.23. Currently, Mercadolibre has an average volume of 710.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MELI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.