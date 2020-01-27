Mercadolibre (MELI) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Deepak Mathivanan maintained a Buy rating on Mercadolibre (MELI) on January 24 and set a price target of $720.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $660.58, close to its 52-week high of $698.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 68.9% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, GrubHub, and GoDaddy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mercadolibre with a $706.44 average price target, which is a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $770.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $698.98 and a one-year low of $335.28. Currently, Mercadolibre has an average volume of 467.1K.

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries.