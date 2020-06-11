Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cantor Fitzgerald and H.C. Wainwright gave Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNLO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Menlo Therapeutics today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 49.6% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and BioDelivery.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Menlo Therapeutics with a $6.93 average price target, implying a 222.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.48 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Menlo Therapeutics has an average volume of 4.15M.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company which is focused on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus, or itch, associated with dermatologic conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and prurigo nodularis. The company was founded in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

