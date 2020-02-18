Mellanox (MLNX) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Susquehanna

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna upgraded Mellanox (MLNX) to Buy, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.17, close to its 52-week high of $122.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 68.7% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mellanox is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $145.00.

Mellanox’s market cap is currently $6.72B and has a P/E ratio of 33.47. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MLNX in relation to earlier this year.

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of interconnect products. It includes integrated circuits, adapter cards, switch systems, multi-core and network processors, systems on a chip, cables, modules, software, services, and accessories.