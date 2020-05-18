Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Receives a Buy from Nomura

In a report issued on May 14, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 51.3% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.78, which is a 56.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.50 price target.

Based on Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.45 billion and net profit of $68.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.41 billion and had a net profit of $127 million.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. engages in owning, management, and development of casino gaming and entertainment resort facilities. It operates through the Macau and Philippines geographical segments. Its businesses include City of Dreams, Altira Macau, Studio City, Mocha Clubs, Taipa Square Casino, and City of Dreams Manila. The company was founded on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.