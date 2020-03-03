Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 51.3% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Catalyst Biosciences.

Meiragtx Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.50.

The company has a one-year high of $30.23 and a one-year low of $13.76. Currently, Meiragtx Holdings has an average volume of 141.5K.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc is a clinical-stage biotech company, which engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It operates through the United States and United Kingdom geographical segments. Its pipeline includes AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, and AAV-UPF1.