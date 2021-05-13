Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX) Initiated with a Buy at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Joshua Schimmer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX) yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 51.5% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Finch Therapeutics Group, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Meiragtx Holdings with a $37.25 average price target, representing a 171.5% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.45 and a one-year low of $11.35. Currently, Meiragtx Holdings has an average volume of 105.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MGTX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc is a clinical-stage biotech company, which engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It operates through the United States and United Kingdom geographical segments. Its pipeline includes AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.