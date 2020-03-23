Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

In a report released yesterday, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.45, close to its 52-week low of $8.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 47.8% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Meiragtx Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a one-year high of $30.23 and a one-year low of $8.82. Currently, Meiragtx Holdings has an average volume of 123.9K.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc is a clinical-stage biotech company, which engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It operates through the United States and United Kingdom geographical segments. Its pipeline includes AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.