MEI Pharma (MEIP) Receives a Buy from JonesTrading

In a report released today, Matthew Cross from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on MEI Pharma (MEIP), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 38.1% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Catalyst Biosciences, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MEI Pharma with a $8.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.41 and a one-year low of $1.44. Currently, MEI Pharma has an average volume of 495.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MEIP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MEI Pharma, Inc. engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates includes Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.