MEG Energy (MEGEF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at National Bank

In a report released today, Travis Wood from National Bank downgraded MEG Energy (MEGEF) to Hold, with a price target of C$4.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 70.0% success rate. Wood covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, and Whitecap Resources.

MEG Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.61, implying a -3.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$4.50 price target.

Based on MEG Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $535 million and GAAP net loss of $9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $971 million and had a net profit of $24 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MEGEF in relation to earlier this year.

MEG Energy Corp. is oil sands company, which engages in the development and production of in situ. It also operates oil recovery projects which utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage including Christina Lake, Summont, and May River Regional Project. It offers Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage, eMSAGP, Cogeneration, and HI-Q Field Pilot technology. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner, and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.