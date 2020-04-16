MEG Energy (MEGEF) Receives a Hold from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering analyst Matt Murphy, CFA maintained a Hold rating on MEG Energy (MEGEF) today and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.62, close to its 52-week low of $0.83.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #5577 out of 6470 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MEG Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $3.76, a 138.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.14 and a one-year low of $0.83. Currently, MEG Energy has an average volume of 156.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MEG Energy Corp. is oil sands company, which engages in the development and production of in situ. It also operates oil recovery projects which utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage including Christina Lake, Summont, and May River Regional Project. It offers Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage, eMSAGP, Cogeneration, and HI-Q Field Pilot technology. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner, and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.