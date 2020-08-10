MEG Energy (MEGEF) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Manav Gupta from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on MEG Energy (MEGEF), with a price target of C$4.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.8% and a 40.4% success rate. Gupta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Paramount Resources, and Marathon Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MEG Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $3.40, implying a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$4.50 price target.

Based on MEG Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $671 million and GAAP net loss of $284 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.08 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $64 million.

MEG Energy Corp. is oil sands company, which engages in the development and production of in situ. It also operates oil recovery projects which utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage including Christina Lake, Summont, and May River Regional Project. It offers Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage, eMSAGP, Cogeneration, and HI-Q Field Pilot technology. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner, and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.